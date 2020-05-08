Kingsoft IPO raises $510 million, in first China IPO in U.S. since virus outbreak

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China’s Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd raised $510 million in its U.S initial public offering after pricing its shares at $17 each, its parent company Kingsoft Corp said in a statement.

The cloud service provider had planned to sell 25 million shares but increased the size of the deal to 30 million on Friday, it said.

The deal is the first Chinese IPO in the United States since the coronavirus pandemic outbreak.