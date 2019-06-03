Deals
June 3, 2019 / 10:20 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Kinnevik intends to divest majority of its shareholding in Millicom

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Swedish investment company Kinnevik AB said it plans to divest its shareholding in telecommunications and media company Millicom International Cellular SA through a public offering and a distribution to Kinnevik’s shareholders.

Kinnevik will offer to divest 29% or about 11 million shares of the total 37.2% of Millicom shares it owns, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Millicom said in January talks about a possible offer for all shares of the company have been terminated by Liberty Latin America without an offer.

Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below