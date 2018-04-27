Czech investor KKCG says plans bid for Innogy Czech assets

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech investment group KKCG, which has interests in gas extraction and storage, said on Friday it planned to place a bid for Czech assets of Innogy that are subject to break-up plans by parent RWE (RWEG.DE) and rival E.ON (EONGn.DE).

KKCG said it planned to formally place a bid in several days. Innogy’s assets in the Czech Republic include stake in a gas distribution network, electricity and gas supply operations and gas storage facilities.

Earlier on Friday, a document showed RWE would offer to buy Innogy’s stake in Czech joint venture Innogy Grid Holding as part of the deal with E.ON. But E.ON would have an option to buy the stake.

Last week, sources told Reuters that Australia’s Macquarie (MQG.AX) was interested in some of Innogy’s assets, including the stake it does not own yet in Innogy’s Czech gas networks unit, potentially disrupting the deal between RWE and E.ON.