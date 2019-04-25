KKR, BlackRock raising $3 billion for ADNOC pipeline deal: PFI

FILE PHOTO: A sign for BlackRock Inc hangs above their building in New York U.S., July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - U.S. investment firms KKR and BlackRock are raising a $3 billion loan to back the purchase of a 40 percent stake in ADNOC Oil Pipelines, an entity of the Abu Dhabi state oil company, according to Project Finance International, a news service that is part of Refinitiv.

BNP Paribas, SMBC, Mizuho, Santander and First Abu Dhabi Bank are leading the loan, which has a 23-year maturity and is now being syndicated to other banks, PFI reported.

ADNOC Oil Pipelines will lease the oil company’s interest in 18 pipelines covering 350 km, transporting crude oil and condensates across ADNOC’s upstream concessions, for 23 years.

ADNOC sealed the $4 billion pipeline deal in February.