KKR poaches Goldman Asia investment banking chair Richdale

Trading information for KKR & Co is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 23, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

HONG KONG (Reuters) - KKR & Co Inc has poached Kate Richdale, Goldman Sachs Group Inc chair of Asia investment banking ex-Japan.

Richdale will be KKR’s head of strategy and business development in the Asia-Pacific region, and will also work with KKR’s Asia investing businesses to assist with deal origination, the U.S. private equity firm said on Monday.

Richdale was previously head of investment banking for Asia-Pacific at Morgan Stanley.

Goldman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This version of the story corrects headline to say investment banking chair, not head; adds ‘Asia’ to the first paragraph)