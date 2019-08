FILE PHOTO: People gather in Klarna office in Stockholm, Sweden February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mia Shanley/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Online payments firm Klarna, which has won a growing following with its ‘buy now, pay later’ service for shoppers, said on Tuesday it had raised $460 million in a funding round that makes it Europe’s most valuable fintech startup.

Investors led by San Francisco-based Dragoneer Investment Group put new money into the Swedish company, giving it a post-money valuation of $5.5 billion.