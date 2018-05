(Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Tuesday it entered a definitive agreement to buy aerospace parts company KLX Inc (KLXI.O) for $4.25 billion, including debt.

The logo of Boeing (BA) is seen in Los Angeles, California, United States, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

The all-cash deal values KLX at $63 per share, Boeing said in a statement.