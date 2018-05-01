FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 1, 2018 / 4:48 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Boeing to buy aerospace parts maker KLX for about $3.2 billion in cash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Plane maker Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Tuesday it would buy aerospace parts company KLX Inc (KLXI.O) for about $3.2 billion in cash to expand its aircraft services business.

The logo of Boeing (BA) is seen in Los Angeles, California, United States, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

The $63-per-share offer gives KLX an enterprise value of $4.25 billion, including about $1 billion of net debt.

Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg said last week its services growth would be complemented by strategic acquisitions.

    The plane maker said there will be no change to its 2018 guidance or capital deployment strategy and expects annual cost savings of about $70 million by 2021.

    Last year, Boeing launched a services business, which announced deals worth nearly $1 billion in February, as it looks to capture more of the higher-margin services and spare-parts revenue after a plane is sold.

    The Wall Street Journal reported the news on Friday.

    Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

