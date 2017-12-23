Kmart to pay $32 million to settle drug overbilling allegations

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Kmart Corp, a unit of Sears Holdings Corp, has agreed to pay $32.3 million to settle allegations that its pharmacies failed to report discounted prescription drug prices to federal health programs, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday.

The settlement agreement with the United States is a part of a global $59 million settlement that includes a resolution of state Medicaid and insurance claims against Kmart, the Justice Department said.