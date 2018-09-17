Knorr-Bremse announces plans for IPO in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT/BERLIN (Reuters) - German brake systems maker Knorr-Bremse plans to list on the Frankfurt stock exchange this year, the company said on Monday, in what is expected to be Germany’s second-largest listing this year after Siemens Healthineers (SHLG.DE).
The family owners are seeking to sell what Knorr said would be a meaningful minority stake in the supplier of brakes for trucks and trains, the firm said in a statement.
No new shares will be offered to investors in the initial public offering, which is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of this year, it said.
A listing usually takes place about four weeks after the intention to float is published.
People close to the matter have said that they expect Knorr-Bremse to be valued at about 12 billion euros ($13.9 billion), which would make its shares a candidate for inclusion in Germany’s midcap MDAX index .MDAXI.
For majority-owner Heinz Hermann Thiele, 77, and his family the IPO is also part of succession planning as he pushes for professional investors to have a voice in the company’s strategy.
Germany has seen a frenzy of listings recently, including Healthineers, Deutsche Bank’s (DBKGn.DE) asset-management arm DWS (DWSG.DE) and online furniture retailer Home24 (H24.DE).
Last week, European online furniture retailer Westwing said it plans to raise about 120 million euros in a Frankfurt listing, the latest start-up backed by German investor Rocket Internet (RKET.DE) to go public.
Other IPOs expected this autumn include that of furniture retailer Westwing and of chip factory builder Exyte.
Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Maria Sheahan, Editing by Darren Schuettler