Knorr-Bremse announces plans for IPO in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT/BERLIN (Reuters) - German brake systems maker Knorr-Bremse plans to list on the Frankfurt stock exchange this year, the company said on Monday, in what is expected to be Germany’s second-largest listing this year after Siemens Healthineers (SHLG.DE).

The family owners are seeking to sell what Knorr said would be a meaningful minority stake in the supplier of brakes for trucks and trains, the firm said in a statement.

No new shares will be offered to investors in the initial public offering, which is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of this year, it said.

A listing usually takes place about four weeks after the intention to float is published.

People close to the matter have said that they expect Knorr-Bremse to be valued at about 12 billion euros ($13.9 billion), which would make its shares a candidate for inclusion in Germany’s midcap MDAX index .MDAXI.

For majority-owner Heinz Hermann Thiele, 77, and his family the IPO is also part of succession planning as he pushes for professional investors to have a voice in the company’s strategy.

Germany has seen a frenzy of listings recently, including Healthineers, Deutsche Bank’s (DBKGn.DE) asset-management arm DWS (DWSG.DE) and online furniture retailer Home24 (H24.DE).

Last week, European online furniture retailer Westwing said it plans to raise about 120 million euros in a Frankfurt listing, the latest start-up backed by German investor Rocket Internet (RKET.DE) to go public.

Other IPOs expected this autumn include that of furniture retailer Westwing and of chip factory builder Exyte.