MUNICH (Reuters) - Orders below 80 euros per share for the initial public offering of German brake systems maker Knorr-Bremse (KBX.D) risk missing out on the float, with the books closing at 1100 GMT, one of the bookrunners said on Wednesday.

Knorr-Bremse said on Monday it was accelerating its IPO thanks to strong investor demand, in a flotation that may value the group at 12.9 billion euros ($14.82 billion).