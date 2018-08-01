FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2018 / 7:57 AM / Updated an hour ago

Kobe Steel says data-tampering scandal cuts April to June profit by 2.5 billion yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Kobe Steel Ltd (5406.T) said on Wednesday its data-tampering scandal has cut its profit by 2.5 billion yen ($22.3 million) in the April to June quarter and still expects the issue will have a profit impact of 10 billion yen for the year to March 2019.

FILE PHOTO: The Kobe Steel (Kobelco) headquarters building is seen in Kobe, western Japan October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/File Photo

“Our market share in some areas, such as aluminum products, has fallen due to the data falsification,” Yoshihiko Katsukawa, senior managing executive officer at Kobe Steel, told a news conference.

Kobe Steel, Japan’s third-biggest steelmaker, said last month it has been indicted by prosecutors over data tampering that shook global faith in Japanese manufacturing prowess last year.

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

