#Business News
October 20, 2017 / 9:53 AM / a day ago

Kobe Steel says it found new case of data fabrication

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Kobe Steel Ltd (5406.T) said on Friday it had found a new case of data fabrication, at a subsidiary that cuts and processes steel plate.

The company also said it had found a case of employees not reporting data falsification to a company investigation in its aluminum and copper businesses.

Kobe Steel said it planned to set up a panel of outsiders to look into its problems, in addition to its existing in-house panel.

Reporting by Chris Gallagher, Taiga Uranaka, Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
