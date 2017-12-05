FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kobe Steel's Chofu aluminum plant loses JIS certification
Sections
Featured
Trump outlines big cuts to Utah monuments, tribes prepare to sue
Politics
Trump outlines big cuts to Utah monuments, tribes prepare to sue
CVS deal to change how big employers buy health benefits
Business
CVS deal to change how big employers buy health benefits
Facebook targets children with Snap rip-off
Breakingviews
Facebook targets children with Snap rip-off
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
December 5, 2017 / 7:54 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Kobe Steel's Chofu aluminum plant loses JIS certification

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Kobe Steel Ltd said on Tuesday that its Japanese Industrial Standards (JIS) certification has been suspended at its aluminum extrusion plant in Chofu, western Japan, in the latest blow to the embattled steelmaker.

Kobe Steel earlier had the certifications revoked for seamless copper pipe products used for air conditioning and refrigerators as well as for insulated copper tubing at its Hatano plant, one of its main copper product plants.

Japan’s third-largest steelmaker, which supplies the manufacturers of cars, planes, trains and other products across the world, has said that about 500 of its customers had received products with falsified specifications, in one of Japan’s biggest industrial scandals.

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.