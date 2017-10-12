Japan trade ministry says Kobe Steel scandal harms trust in country's manufacturing

Kobe Steel President and CEO Hiroya Kawasaki (2nd R) bows as he meets with Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry's Director-General of Manufacturing Industries Bureau, Akihiro Tada (L) at the ministry in Tokyo, Japan, October 12, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s trade ministry is taking the Kobe Steel data fabrication scandal as a serious matter that affects trust in the country’s manufacturing industry, a senior official said on Thursday.

Akihiro Tada, director general at the manufacturing industries bureau of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, made the comment before a meeting with Kobe Steel executives.

Kobe Steel’s president, Hiroya Kawasaki, said his company would do the utmost to investigate the reason for the data fabrication and take prevention measures.