Mitsubishi Motors checking how Kobe Steel parts affected by false data

TOKYO (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Motors Corp (7211.T) is investigating how components from suppliers containing Kobe Steel Ltd (5406.T) parts have been affected by the steelmaker’s falsified data on product quality, the chief executive of the carmaker said on Wednesday.

Mitsubishi Motors Corp's President and CEO Osamu Masuko speaks at a news conference at company headquarters in Tokyo, Japan October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

“The number of parts from suppliers which we’ve been told have been affected by the Kobe Steel issue has been increasing, and this is increasing our workload,” Mitsubishi Motors CEO Osamu Masuko told a briefing.

“We are working with our parts suppliers to get a full picture of the impact,” he said.