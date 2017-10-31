Some Kobe Steel products facing China customs delays: Shinsho president

TOKYO (Reuters) - The president of Shinsho Corp, Kobe Steel Ltd’s trading and marketing unit, said on Tuesday that there have been some delays in the custom clearance process of Kobe Steel products into China because of the data fabrication scandal.

The Kobe Steel (KOBELCO) headquarters are seen in Kobe, western Japan October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White

Shinsho, which sold some Kobe Steel products with faulty data, has not received any order cancellations from its customers, but sees some risk of an impact on its business, President Takafumi Morichi told an earnings news conference.