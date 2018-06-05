Kobe Steel headquarters raided over data tampering: local media

TOKYO (Reuters) - Kobe Steel Ltd’s (5406.T) headquarters was raided on Tuesday by the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office and the Metropolitan Police Department in relation to its data tampering scandal, local media reported.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Kobe Steel (Kobelco) is seen at the company headquarters in Kobe, western Japan October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/File Photo

Kobe Steel admitted in March its data fraud has been going on nearly five decades and also revealed new cases of cheating. Its CEO will step down to take responsibility for the scandal that came to light last year.

A Kobe Steel spokesman said the company is looking into the matter.