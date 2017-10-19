FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toyota says aluminum plates from Kobe Steel meet standards
October 19, 2017 / 3:10 AM / 3 days ago

Toyota says aluminum plates from Kobe Steel meet standards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) on Thursday said that it had confirmed that aluminum plates supplied by Kobe Steel Ltd (5406.T) with falsified quality data which were used in parts for some of the Japanese automaker’s vehicles had met safety and durability standards.

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the signboard of Kobe Steel at the group's Tokyo headquarters in Tokyo, Japan October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

In a statement, Toyota said that it was working to identify whether non-aluminum products supplied by Kobe Steel, which are used in the automakers’ Toyota- and Lexus-branded vehicles, will also meet the standards.

Kobe Steel earlier this month admitted that it had falsified data on product quality and specifications for goods supplied to around 500 customers, rocking supply chains around the world in a fresh blow to Japan’s reputation as a high-quality manufacturer.

Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
