Kohl's beats holiday-quarter profit estimates as partnerships pay off

(Reuters) - Kohl’s Corp (KSS.N) beat tempered expectations for holiday-quarter profit on Tuesday as partnerships with online retail giant Amazon.com and others brought in more shoppers to its stores, sending the department store chain’s shares up 5%.

FILE PHOTO: The sign outside a Kohl's store is seen in Broomfield, Colorado February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

The retailer was one of the department store chains to log lower sales for the holiday period, raising questions about the prospects of brick-and-mortar businesses in the face of tough competition from online retailers.

To attract more shoppers, Kohl’s expanded its partnership with Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) to accept returns of Amazon products at all its more than 1,000 stores. It has also tied up with fitness center operator Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT.N) to open workout centers near some stores.

“We are encouraged by the acceleration of traffic and new customer acquisition in our stores and online driven by the unprecedented level of new brands and partnerships,” Chief Executive Officer Michelle Gass said.

Still, analysts believe the company needs to improve its merchandise in the women’s apparel category, where it struggled during the holidays, as new fashions and styles from Target (TGT.N) and other European brands pull away most of its customers.

“Kohl’s continues to bleed market share. They are in a very tough spot,” said Jerry Storch, chief executive officer of consultancy Storch Advisors.

“They have to solve the problem with their core business and make people want to come and shop at Kohl’s,” he said.

The company forecast 2020 earnings largely below Wall Street estimates as it offers heavy discounts to bring in shoppers.

It expects earnings between $4.20 per share and $4.60 per share for fiscal 2020. Analysts were expecting a profit $4.59 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

For the fourth quarter, Kohl’s reported flat comparable sales, beating the average estimate of 0.11% fall.

Net income fell 2.6% to $265 million from a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned $1.99 per share, beating the estimate by 11 cents. Analysts lowered their estimates after Kohl’s last month said it expects full-year earnings to come in at the bottom end of an already lowered forecast.

Kohl’s shares were trading at $39.91 premarket. They are down nearly 25% this year, compared with the S&P 500 department stores index’s .SPXRT 0.26% gain.