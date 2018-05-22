FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 22, 2018 / 11:21 AM / in a few seconds

Kohl's reports higher quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. department store chain Kohl’s Corp (KSS.N) reported a 13.6 percent increase in quarterly profit on Tuesday, as efforts to cut back on discounts and maintain a leaner inventory paid off.

FILE PHOTO: The sign outside a Kohl's store is seen in Broomfield, Colorado February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo

Kohl’s said net income rose to $75 million or 45 cents per share in the first quarter ended May 5, from $66 million or 39 cents per share a year earlier.

    Sales at Kohl’s stores open for at least 12 months climbed 3.6 percent, compared with the 2.7 percent increase expected by analysts on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

    Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

