Kohl's settles with activist group, adds three new directors

(Reuters) -Department-store chain Kohl’s Corp said on Wednesday it has reached a deal with a group of activist investors to avoid a proxy fight, agreeing to add two of the group’s nominees to its board as independent directors.

The company will also add an independent director to the board at the same time and said that it expanded its share buyback plan to $2 billion.

The activist group, which controls a combined 9.3% of Kohl’s, includes Macellum Advisors GP LLC, Ancora Holdings Inc, Legion Partners Asset Management and 4010 Capital LLC. Initially the group tried to take control of the 12-member board by nominating nine directors but then cut that back to five candidates.

Kohl’s share price climbed 1.85% to $62.02 in early trading and has gained more than 50% since the start of January.

The activists had wanted the company to add board members with retail experience and move more forcefully. The company said its new strategy, unveiled in late 2020, was already addressing ways to boost sales and profits.

Margaret Jenkins, former chief marketing officer at restaurant group Denny’s Corp, and Thomas Kingsbury, former CEO of Burlington Stores, were nominated by the activists and will now sit on the board. Former Lululemon Athletica CEO Christine Day will also join.