Givaudan buys 25% stake in skincare company b.kolormakeup

FILE PHOTO: An employee mixes liquid fragrances in a bottle in a laboratory of Swiss flavours and fragrances maker Givaudan in the town of Duebendorf, Switzerland November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - Givaudan has acquired 25% of b.kolormakeup & skincare, an Italian specialist in make-up and skin care products for packaged goods companies and luxury customers, the Swiss flavourings and fragrance maker said on Thursday.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed and Givaudan funded the transaction from existing resources, it said. Givaudan has the option but not the obligation to acquire a controlling stake in b.kolor after three years, it added.