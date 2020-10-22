Elevator maker Kone profit meets forecasts on improved China demand

FILE PHOTO: Logo is displayed in an elevator at the KONE Academy of Finish elevators and escalators manufacturer KONE in Hanover, Germany, February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland's Kone KNEBV.HE reported an expected rise in third-quarter profit on Thursday, mainly due to demand for elevators and escalators picking up in China.

Kone’s quarterly operating profit grew 6% from a year ago to 333.1 million euros ($394 million) versus the 329.3 million expected by analysts, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

A month ago Kone raised its 2020 outlook, citing better-than-expected development in third-quarter sales and adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT).

Kone’s Chief Executive Henrik Ehrnrooth said China had developed extremely well both in terms of sales and orders.

“Other parts of the world saw improved momentum, but continued to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with increasing uncertainty again towards the end of the quarter,” he added.

Sales grew largely in line with analysts’ average expectations, by a little more than 1% to 2.59 billion euros from the year-ago quarter, while orders declined 3.8%.

“At comparable exchange rates, orders grew by 0.4%,” Kone added.

Shares in the company were down 1.8% soon after the results.