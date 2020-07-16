Finland's Konecranes sales, profit beat forecasts

(Reuters) - Finnish industrial crane maker Konecranes (KCRA.HE) reported late on Thursday smaller-than-expected falls in second quarter sales and profits.

Konecranes’ second quarter sales dropped 11% to 704.7 million euros ($804.6 million), and adjusted operating profit before amortisation (EBITA) fell 14% to 57.5 million.

Analysts average forecasts stood for 658 million euros sales and for EBITA of 26 million, according to Refinitiv data.

Konecranes will report its full results for the April-June period on July 24.

It expects 2020 sales and profits to fall below last year’s level.