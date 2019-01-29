Deals
January 29, 2019 / 7:34 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

DSM sets up vitamin E joint venture with China's Nenter

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: DSM logo is seen at the headquarters in Heerlen, Netherlands August 30, 2018. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - DSM NV, the Dutch nutrition company, said on Tuesday it would set up a joint venture with Chinese biochemicals company Nenter & Co. to manufacture vitamin E, paying Nenter 135 million euros ($154.45 million) to acquire its facilities in China.

DSM, which currently produces vitamin E in Switzerland, said the joint venture would strengthen and diversify its supply chain for the vitamin, an essential ingredient in animal feed products.

Reporting by Toby Sterling, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
