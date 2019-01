DSM sets up vitamin E joint venture with China's Nenter

FILE PHOTO: DSM logo is seen at the headquarters in Heerlen, Netherlands August 30, 2018. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - DSM NV, the Dutch nutrition company, said on Tuesday it would set up a joint venture with Chinese biochemicals company Nenter & Co. to manufacture vitamin E, paying Nenter 135 million euros ($154.45 million) to acquire its facilities in China.

DSM, which currently produces vitamin E in Switzerland, said the joint venture would strengthen and diversify its supply chain for the vitamin, an essential ingredient in animal feed products.