Lee, Wrangler jeans maker Kontoor posts over 8% drop in quarterly revenue

(Reuters) - Kontoor Brands Inc (KTB.N), the recently spunoff jeans unit of VF Corp (VFC.N), reported an 8.2% fall in quarterly revenue on Thursday, as the company took a hit from the bankruptcy of a major customer last year and a stronger dollar.

The company’s net income fell to $38 million, or 67 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 29, from $60.5 million, or $1.07 per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue fell to $609.7 million from $663.9 million.