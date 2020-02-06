Business News
February 6, 2020 / 2:56 AM / Updated an hour ago

Korean Air says will sell a property in Seoul, non-core unit

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Korean Airlines is seen at its aviation shed in Incheon, South Korea, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

SEOUL (Reuters) - Korean Air Lines (003490.KS) said on Thursday it will sell a property in downtown Seoul and one of its non-core business units in line with its goal of improving financial stability.

The flag carrier, which reported a net loss of 627 billion won ($530.17 million) for the first three quarters of 2019, said it will sell its land and building in the center of Seoul and its stakes in Wangsan Leisure Development, a resort operator in Incheon, South Korea.

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below