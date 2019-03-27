Korean Air shareholders vote against re-election of CEO Cho as director

FILE PHOTO : Korean Air Lines Chairman Cho Yang-ho arrives at a court in Seoul, South Korea, July 5, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

SEOUL (Reuters) - Korean Air Lines Co Ltd shareholders voted on Wednesday against the airline’s proposal to extend CEO Cho Yang-ho’s term as director for three years, ending his 27-year tenure on the airline’s board.

South Korea’s National Pension Service, the airline’s second-biggest shareholder, decided on Tuesday to vote against the re-election of 70-year-old Cho, who is on trial on charges of breach of trust and embezzlement. Cho has denied the charges against him.