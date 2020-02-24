Oil, gas producer Kosmos targets 2030 operational carbon neutrality

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Kosmos Energy, which plans to produce at least 62,000 barrel of oil equivalent per day this year, aims to make its operations carbon neutral by 2030, it said on Monday.

Kosmos Energy also said its next steps would include developing a target for so-called Scope 3 emissions, meaning greenhouse gases emitted from the end-use of its products, for example in the form of diesel or petrol in a passenger car.

A Scope 3 target would put Kosmos at the forefront of climate plans among pure oil and gas producers. Some integrated oil companies, such as BP and Repsol which have refining and marketing units, have Scope 3 targets already.