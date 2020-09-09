Commodities
September 9, 2020 / 7:01 AM / Updated an hour ago

Kosmos Energy to sell some exploration assets to Shell

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Kosmos Energy said on Wednesday it agreed to sell certain exploration assets in Africa and South America to a unit of Royal Dutch Shell for up to $200 million.

Shell will acquire the company’s participating interest in blocks offshore São Tomé and Príncipe, Suriname, Namibia and South Africa, Kosmos said in a statement.

Kosmos said it plans to use up to one-third of the initial sale proceeds of $100 million to test two high-quality infrastructure-led exploration prospects in the Gulf of Mexico.

Dallas, Texas-based Kosmos said it expects to realize about $125 million in total savings across capital expenditures over the next two years after the sale.

Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

