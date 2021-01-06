Kosovo president sets Feb. 14 as date for snap vote

FILE PHOTO: Vjosa Osmani, leader of the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK), talks to the media after casting her vote at a polling station in Pristina, Kosovo, October 6. 2019, REUTERS/Florion Goga/File Photo

PRISTINA (Reuters) - Kosovo’s acting president, Vjosa Osmani, set Feb. 14 as the date for an early parliamentary election on Wednesday, following a decision by the country’s top court to annul the June parliamentary vote to elect the new government.

“The Election Commission is instructed to take all necessary actions to hold the elections,” Osmani said in a written statement.

On December 21, the Constitutional Court of Kosovo said the election of the government the Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti was not “in accordance with paragraph 3 of article 95” of the country’s constitution and ordered new parliamentary vote.