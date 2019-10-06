Kosovo voters flock to opposition parties, exit poll shows

PRISTINA (Reuters) - Opposition parties Vetevendosje and Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) were each on track to win 30% of the votes in Kosovo’s parliamentary election on Sunday, an exit poll showed, as voters punished the prime minister’s party.

The election, the fourth since Kosovo’s declaration of independence in 2008, were called after Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj resigned in July when he was summoned to appear before a war crimes court.

He has been questioned over his role in the 1998-99 war as one of the commanders of the former Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) who fought for independence from Serbia. He denies wrongdoing.

Whoever ends up running Kosovo next will have to face the issue of ties with Serbia, which it declared independence from in 2008. A normalization could help secure Pristina a seat in the United Nations.

Opinion polls before the vote pointed to public dissatisfaction with Haradinaj’s record at the head of a three-party governing coalition as boosting support for the opposition, who campaigned on platforms of tackling what they said is deeply rooted corruption in the county.

The Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK), the largest party in the outgoing coalition, came third with 22% of the votes, the exit poll on national TV Klan Kosova showed. A list led by Haradinaj would get 10.5%, it said.

First preliminary results are expected later in the evening. The Election Commission said the turnout was 44 percent.

During the campaign, Vetevendosje and LDK said they would be ready to form a coalition together. The party which gets most of the votes would get the post of the prime minister.

A woman casts her ballot at a polling center in Pristina, Kosovo, October 6, 2019, REUTERS/Florion Goga

Negotiations between Kosovo and Serbia abruptly stopped a year ago when the outgoing government imposed 100% import tariffs on goods produced in Serbia.

Most, but not all, of the parties contesting the polls said that they would abolish the tariffs but will introduce other retaliatory measures against Serbia.

The United States and the European Union see tensions between Belgrade and Pristina as a major threat to regional stability and are pushing for a normalization of relations.

On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump appointed Richard Grenell, the straight-talking U.S. ambassador to Germany, as special envoy to try to inject new energy into the talks between Belgrade and Pristina.

Twenty years after NATO bombing expelled Serbian forces, Belgrade refuses to recognize Kosovo as independent and, in concert with its ally Russia, has blocked Pristina’s membership of international organizations including the United Nations.

Slideshow (14 Images)

In 2013, Pristina and Belgrade agreed to an EU-mediated dialogue to normalize ties but little progress has been made.

“Today we are equal and people should use this opportunity which is unique in its character and historical in its weight,” Albin Kurti the leader of Vetevendosje said after casting his ballot.

The election was overseen by more than 34,000 independent monitors, including 100 from the European Union.

No major incidents were reported but, monitors from the NGO Democracy in Action said they had registered more than 80 cases of people photographing their votes.