August 10, 2018 / 6:27 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Albanian police hunt gunman who killed eight relatives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TIRANA (Reuters) - Albanian police said they were hunting a gunman who killed eight members of his own extended family in the southern coastal town of Vlore on Friday.

They named him as Ridvan Zykaj, 24.

“The state police is asking the help of the public to identify the location of the person who committed this grave crime which happened today in Vlore,” police said on their Facebook page.

Albanian media said he used an automatic weapon to kill eight and injure six others. Women and children were among the dead.

Reporting by Fatos Bytyci; editing by Andrew Roche

