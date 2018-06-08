Kosovo arrests pair suspected of plotting attacks on NATO

PRISTINA (Reuters) - Kosovo has arrested two people, including one with Belgian nationality, suspected of preparing attacks on NATO troops and the public, the state prosecutor said on Friday.

Police said that on June 2 a man called a woman to “prepare terrorist attacks and commit suicide attacks with explosives with a car against KFOR (NATO-led Kosovo Force) soldiers in Kosovo and to attack places frequented by citizens,” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

It gave no more details, but said the man, identified only as “G.SH.”, in May had prepared suicide attacks in public places in Belgium and France.

There was no immediate reaction by NATO mission in Kosovo.

NATO has around 4,500 soldiers in Kosovo helping to keep a fragile peace. The European Union and the United Nations also have security and diplomatic missions in Kosovo.

Some 300 Kosovo nationals went Syria to fight for Islamic State and more than 50 have been killed there. That has raised concerns that some could return and pose a security threat, Kosovo authorities say.

In May Kosovo court jailed eight men for plotting to attack the Israeli national soccer team in Albania in a World Cup qualifying match in 2016.