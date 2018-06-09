FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Big Story 10
June 9, 2018 / 12:21 PM / in an hour

Head of Kosovo soccer federation Fadil Vokrri dies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRISTINA (Reuters) - Fadil Vokrri, the head of Kosovo’s Football Federation and the most prominent Kosovar sportsman of the 1980s, died on Friday after a heart attack, the federation said in a statement.

Vokrri, 57, put Kosovo on the world soccer map when the small country became member of the sport’s UEFA and FIFA governing bodies in 2016.

“He became an inspiration for many generations of Kosovo’s athletes,” Kosovo’s Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj wrote on his Facebook page.

Vokrri played 12 games for the former Yugoslavia in the 1980s, scoring six goals, and was named the country’s best player in 1987.

Reporting by Fatos Bytyci; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.