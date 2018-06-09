Head of Kosovo soccer federation Fadil Vokrri dies

PRISTINA (Reuters) - Fadil Vokrri, the head of Kosovo’s Football Federation and the most prominent Kosovar sportsman of the 1980s, died on Friday after a heart attack, the federation said in a statement.

Vokrri, 57, put Kosovo on the world soccer map when the small country became member of the sport’s UEFA and FIFA governing bodies in 2016.

“He became an inspiration for many generations of Kosovo’s athletes,” Kosovo’s Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj wrote on his Facebook page.

Vokrri played 12 games for the former Yugoslavia in the 1980s, scoring six goals, and was named the country’s best player in 1987.