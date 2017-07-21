FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in a month
Kosovo indicts four for 2004 killing of two U.N. policemen
#World News
July 21, 2017 / 12:49 PM / in a month

Kosovo indicts four for 2004 killing of two U.N. policemen

2 Min Read

PRISTINA (Reuters) - An international prosecutor serving under the EU justice mission filed indictments on Friday against four Kosovars over their suspected involvement in the 2004 killing of two U.N. police officers.

The policemen, who were on patrol in a U.N.-marked vehicle, were killed in an ambush in a village north of Pristina in March 2004. A local translator was injured.

Three of the defendants were arrested and remain in detention, the fourth is serving a jail term for murder and other offences, the State Prosecutor's office said in a statement on Friday.

One of the defendants was arrested in Germany this month.

Following Kosovo declaration of independence from Serbia, a U.N. mission, known as UNMIK, was replaced with an European Union mission which was deployed to help authorities in fighting crime, corruption and dealing with war crimes cases.

Kosovo declared independence in 2008, nine years after NATO bombing drove out Serbian forces accused of killing and expelling Kosovo Albanian civilians as Serbia tried to put down an ethnic Albanian insurgency. Serbia still refuses to recognize Kosovo's independence.

Reporting by Fatos Bytyci; Editing by Ivana Sekularac and Alison Williams

