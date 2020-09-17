Kosovo awarding Trump its highest honor after Serb economic deal

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Kosovo is giving U.S. President Donald Trump its highest award for his role in helping Kosovo and Serbia reach a deal aimed at normalizing economic ties.

Kosovo President Hashim Thaci, in a letter seen by Reuters, informed Trump that he will receive Kosovo’s Medal of the Order of the Freedom.

Two Trump aides, national security adviser Robert O’Brien and Richard Grenell, the U.S. envoy for Kosovo-Serbia talks, are to receive Presidential Medal of Merits.

As part of an agreement reached earlier this month, Kosovo and Serbia - part of the former Yugoslavia - agreed to work on economic ties but left movement on political normalization on hold.

In his letter to Trump expressing his “profound gratitude for your personal contribution in brokering the agreement,” Thaci invited the U.S. president to visit Kosovo.