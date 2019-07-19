World News
Kosovo's PM says quits after being called to Hague war crimes court

FILE PHOTO: Kosovo's Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj talks during an interview withe Reuters in Pristina, Kosovo, October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Hazir reka

PRISTINA (Reuters) - Kosovo’s Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj said on Friday he was resigning after being called to The Hague war crimes court linked to Kosovo’s violent independence struggle.

“The reason for this decision is because of a call I have received from a specialist chamber as a suspect,” Haradinaj said.

The Specialist Chamber was set up in 2015 to try ex-Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) guerrillas for alleged atrocities in the war that led to independence from Serbia.

