Lawsuits pile up against M.I.A. New York real estate lawyer Mitchell Kossoff

(Reuters) - The legal troubles of Mitchell Kossoff, a New York real estate attorney who reportedly vanished last month, are continuing to mount this week with more plaintiffs filing lawsuits against him and his now-shuttered law firm.

At least three new lawsuits were filed against Kossoff and his businesses this week in New York County Supreme Court, all alleging that he owes tens of thousands of dollars.

That’s on top of an involuntary bankruptcy petition that’s pending against his law firm, Kossoff PLLC, in Manhattan federal court. The petition alleges the Kossoff firm misappropriated more than $8 million that was sitting in its escrow accounts.

Then there are the allegations leveled last week by Kossoff’s mother, New York philanthropist Phyllis Kossoff, that her son “forged his mother’s signature in order to obtain millions of dollars.”

In that dispute, New York Supreme Court Justice Jennifer Schecter on Monday ordered Capital Stack LLC, which provides loans to businesses, to hold off on any efforts to collect more than $3.6 million from Phyllis Kossoff and to show cause as to why its lawsuit against her should move forward in light of the forgery allegations.

The pending litigation might be just the beginning. VNB New York LLC, which alleged Tuesday that Kossoff owes more than $128,000 on a $200,000 loan he took out in 2015, said in its complaint that Kossoff and his firm are “facing multiple lawsuits from clients alleging the theft of millions of dollars, and the Manhattan District Attorney has opened an investigation.”

A spokesman for the district attorney said the office does not comment on investigations. Neither Kossoff nor lawyers representing him have entered appearances in the slate of recent suits. The phone number listed on his bar registry is not working.

Placing Kossoff PLLC into a receivership might be the best option for all of the parties, said Caren Decter, a partner at Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz who is representing eight former Kossoff PLLC attorneys.

“The appointment of a receiver would be welcomed in that the prior firm would have oversight and client issues, such as the return of their documents, can be addressed,” Decter said.

One former client of the Kossoff firm, SSM Realty Management, Inc., sued both the firm and its landlord Monday in an effort to obtain access to its office, where it said decades of its records are being stored.

“Exigent circumstances requiring immediate judicial intervention are present because Kossoff has ostensibly disbanded, and plaintiff has over 40 years of original records laying unattended and subject to waste, loss, misplacement, and destruction because Kossoff’s former office is now unattended,” SSM Realty Management said.

Real estate news outlet The Real Deal reported on April 7 that Kossoff appears to have disappeared, with both firm partners and clients unable to reach him. The firm’s website has also gone dark.

“Our clients were completely unaware of any of Mr. Kossoff’s transgressions, and as soon as they were discovered, they took all of the appropriate steps to report the incidents to the appropriate authorities,” Decter said.