Manhattan real estate lawyer Mitchell Kossoff facing N.Y. and U.S. criminal probes

(Reuters) - State and federal prosecutors are investigating Mitchell Kossoff and have hauled documents away from his shuttered law firm, according to a Manhattan criminal defense attorney who is representing Kossoff.

Walter Mack, of Doar Rieck Kaley & Mack, told a federal bankruptcy judge in Manhattan in a Wednesday filing that the Manhattan district attorney and the U.S. attorney in Brooklyn have both launched criminal investigations into his client, who appeared to vanish last month amid a string of client lawsuits.

Mack declined to comment, and his filing did not address Kossoff’s whereabouts.

Following Kossoff’s disappearance, his firm Kossoff PLLC was forced into bankruptcy earlier this month by a group of creditors who have claimed that the real estate law firm misappropriated more than $8 million in escrow funds.

Meanwhile, lawsuits have been piling up against Kossoff and his businesses, some alleging Kossoff failed to repay hundreds of thousands of dollars in loans. Kossoff’s mother, New York philanthropist Phyllis Kossoff, has accused her son of forging her signature “in order to obtain millions of dollars.”

Albert Togut, a prominent boutique bankruptcy lawyer and a veteran of winding down failed law firms, became interim trustee for Kossoff PLLC’s estate earlier month. On Monday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones granted Togut the authority to issue subpoenas to obtain the firm’s documents.

But the Manhattan District’s Attorney Office already executed search warrants for Kossoff PLLC and for Tenanttracers, one of Kossoff’s other businesses, in mid-April, Mack said in a Thursday filing.

Investigators “removed voluminous files and computers directly relevant to the financial affairs of all said parties” and have not returned them, Mack said.

Mack asserted that Togut was aware of these developments and that his clients – Kossoff PLLC, Tenanttracers and Kossoff himself – plan to invoke their Fifth Amendment rights to not incriminate themselves unless they’re granted immunity under the bankruptcy code.

Togut did not respond to a request for comment, nor did representatives for either the Manhattan district attorney or the U.S. attorney.

The bankruptcy case is Kossoff PLLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, 21-10699.