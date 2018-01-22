U.S. says KPMG employees misappropriated secrets from oversight board

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors have charged six people, including former employees of accounting firm KPMG LLP and of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, with misusing confidential information from the board to help KPMG.

Prosecutors in Manhattan said in court papers made public Monday that KPMG employees used the confidential information to avoid negative findings by the board, which oversees accounting firms. One of the six has already pleaded guilty.