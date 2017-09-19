FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 19, 2017 / 3:48 PM / a month ago

KPMG international chairman apologizes for South Africa failings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - KPMG International’s chairman apologized for the auditing firm’s failings in South Africa where it is losing clients amid a scandal involving business friends of President Jacob Zuma.

“I sincerely apologize for what went wrong in KPMG South Africa. This is not who we are,” said John Veihmeyer.

The auditor cleared out its South African leadership on Friday after it found that work it did for firms owned by the Gupta family “fell considerably short” of its standards. It found no evidence of crimes or corruption, however.

The Guptas, accused by a public watchdog of improperly influencing government contracts, have denied any wrongdoing, as has Zuma.

Reporting by TJ Strydom; editing by John Stonestreet

