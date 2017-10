KPMG International to launch independent probe into South African work

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Global auditing firm KPMG will appoint a South African jurist to conduct an independent investigation into a report for the tax service and work done for businessmen friends of President Jacob Zuma, the firm’s chairman said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: The offices of auditors KPMG are seen in Cape Town, South Africa, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File photo

“The investigation will determine if there is any evidence to suggest KPMG South Africa partners or staff were complicit in illegal activities by the Gupta family and their businesses, and whether there were any failings or collusion in the work performed and conduct of KPMG South Africa in relation to the (South African Revenue Service) report,” KPMG International chairman John Veihmeyer said.

The Guptas and Zuma have denied any wrongdoing.