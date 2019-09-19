Belgian police search home of new KPN CEO: reports

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Belgian authorities raided the home of Dominique Leroy, the top executive of telecommunications company Proximus who is set to take over at Dutch peer KPN later this year, Belgian media reported on Thursday.

Dominique Leroy has been hired to take over at KPN on December 1..

Belgian news agency Belga reported that authorities had raided Leroy’s home and office. Business newspaper De Tijd said authorities are investigating her sale of Proximus shares before her appointment at KPN.

KPN spokeswoman Victorina de Boer said KPN was aware of the reports but had no immediate comment.

KPN CEO Maximo Ibarra announced in June he planned to step down.