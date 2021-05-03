Dutch government aware of reported takeover offers for KPN

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch government, which can block takeovers of Dutch telecoms companies if such deals are deemed a threat to national security, on Monday said it was aware of reports of rejected private equity bids to buy KPN.
The Economic Affairs ministry said it could not comment on individual cases but noted that the country’s digital infrastructure is already strong and existing companies are investing heavily.
