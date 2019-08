FILE PHOTO: Shareholders shop for discounted products at the Kraft Heinz booth at the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, U.S., May 4, 2019. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

(Reuters) - Kraft Heinz Co (KHC.O) on Monday named Paulo Basilio as chief financial officer in place of David Knopf, who will return to Brazilian private equity firm 3G Capital as a partner.

Basilio is currently the chief business planning and development officer for the packaged food company and will take over from Sept. 1. (bit.ly/2ZdS45M)