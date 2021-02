FILE PHOTO: Shareholders shop for discounted products at the Kraft Heinz booth at the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, U.S., May 4, 2019. REUTERS/Scott Morgan/File Photo

(Reuters) - Kraft Heinz Co said on Thursday it was selling its nut business to packaged food peer Hormel Foods Corp for $3.35 billion in cash.

The transaction includes most products sold under the Planters brand, including single variety and mixed nuts, trail mix, Nut-rition products, Cheez Balls, and Cheez Curls, as well as Corn Nuts branded products.