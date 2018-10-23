FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
October 23, 2018 / 3:55 PM / in 18 minutes

Kraft Heinz to sell part of Indian businesses to drugmaker Zydus: Bloomberg

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Kraft Heinz Co (KHC.O) has agreed to sell a portfolio of its Indian businesses, including children’s drink brand Complan, to Indian drugmaker Zydus Wellness Ltd, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The deal with Zydus, which is a unit of Cadila Healthcare Ltd (CADI.NS), could be announced as early as this week, the report said.

Kraft Heinz declined to comment on the report. Cadila Healthcare and Zydus Wellness did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.