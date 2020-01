FILE PHOTO: Heinz tomato Ketchup is show on display during a preview of a new Walmart Super Center prior to its opening in Compton, California, U.S., January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Kraft Heinz Co (KHC.O) on Wednesday named Carlos Abrams-Rivera as the leader of its U.S. business in the food company’s first major executive change since August when it replaced finance chief David Knopf.

New Kraft Heinz CEO Miguel Patricio had been managing the Chicago-based company’s U.S. business since he took over in July.